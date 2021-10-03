Kerala PCC chief Sudhakaran under scanner over disproportionate assets case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran on Saturday landed in fresh trouble after the state Vigilance wing submitted its preliminary report against him on a complaint regarding a disproportionate assets case with regard to a Trust in the name of former chief minister K Karunakaran.

The Vigilance submitted its report to the government against the Kannur MP after conducting preliminary investigation, vigilance sources said. It’s learnt that the vigilance wing has sought legal advice to probe against Sudhakaran as he is a member of Parliament. The preliminary investigation was conducted by Kozhikode vigilance SP on a complaint filed by Sudhakaran’s former driver Prasanth Babu.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran said he was ready to face any probe by any agency as he was not a tainted politician.

“I am not a tainted politician. I am ready to face any probe. Let any investigation agency probe the case. Even I want somebody to probe the matter so that I can prove to the people that I have not done any wrong,” Sudhakaran told the media.

He said Babu, his former driver, was employed for a few days and as a temporary appointment. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan came out in support of Sudhakaran and said if the vigilance department was being used as a political tool, then Congress will deal with the matter politically.

“Let them probe. We will cooperate. But if they are using vigilance as a political tool against us, we will fight it,” Satheesan said.

Babu on Saturday alleged that Sudhakaran had indulged in corruption of ₹2 crore.As per his complaint, Sudhakaran collected ₹32 crore fund even from abroad for the K Karunakaran Trust but misused ₹18 crore for personal purposes. Babu raised fresh allegations that when Sudhakaran was the Forest minister during 2001 to 2004, he went to examine the seizure of sandalwood oil and took away oil worth crores of rupees.Sudhakaran, who took over as the party chief recently, has been facing multiple allegations from various quarters including his party. Many senior leaders in Congress have allegedly expressed displeasure over his working style.