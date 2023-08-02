Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two arrested for allegedly raping US woman in Kerala’s Kollam district

ByVishnu Varma
Aug 02, 2023 03:15 PM IST

The 44-year-old rape survivor, a native of California in the US, arrived in India on 22 July and was set to depart on August 5, police said

Kerala police have arrested two men on charges of raping a woman, a US citizen, who was visiting the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam district, a senior police official said.

“The incident took place on July 31 around 10:30am. The survivor was sitting by the beach near the ashram when the accused approached her, and befriended her by offering alcohol. They later took her to an abandoned building where they raped her,” said Karunagappally assistant commissioner of police (ACP) VS Pradeep Kumar.

The accused have been identified as Jayan and Nikhil, said ACP Kumar, adding that both were taken into on Tuesday. There are prior cases against the duo under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), the officer said.

The 44-year-old rape survivor, a native of California in the US, arrived in India on 22 July and was set to depart on August 5, police said.

Police said that a complaint was filed by the woman at the Karunagappally station on Tuesday, following which they arrested two people. “Her medical examination has been completed and a statement before the magistrate is being recorded,” the ACP said.

