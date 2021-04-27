Home / India News / Kerala police collects over 46 lakh as penalty for violating Covid-19 protocols
Kerala police collects over 46 lakh as penalty for violating Covid-19 protocols

Police had registered 15,011 cases for not wearing masks and 5,862 cases for not maintaining social distancing on Monday and levied a fine of over ₹46 lakh.
PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Kerala police informed that 1,006 people were arrested on Tuesday for violating health protocols and seized 52 vehicles. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)(AP)

Kerala police on Tuesday registered 20,214 cases across the state for not wearing masks and levied over 55 lakh as fine for violating Covid-19 health protocols.

Chief inister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state police has also registered 8,132 cases for violating social distancing norms.

"Police have registered 20,214 cases today for not wearing masks and 8,132 cases for not maintaining social distancing. A total of 55,63,600 was levied as fine on Tuesday," he added.

Police had registered 15,011 cases for not wearing masks and 5,862 cases for not maintaining social distancing on Monday and levied a fine of over 46 lakh.

Kerala has witnessed 255 per cent increase in active cases in the last two weeks even as the state reported 32,819 cases, the highest ever single day surge, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala police informed that 1,006 people were arrested on Tuesday for violating health protocols and seized 52 vehicles.

Three cases were registered for violating quarantine protocols.

Most number of cases were registered from Thiruvananthapuram City--1846.

