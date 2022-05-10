Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Kerala police question Dileep’s wife Kavya in 2017 assault case

Kavya Madhavan was summoned last month but she insisted that she could not appear at the police club in Aluva and she can be questioned in her home in connection with 2017 assault case
The Kerala police crime branch on Monday questioned Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan, in connection with the conspiracy case to harm officials investigating the 2017 actor assault case (ANI)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala police crime branch on Monday questioned Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan, in connection with the conspiracy case to harm officials investigating the 2017 actor assault case, said police. Her husband Dileep is one of the accused in the case.

She was summoned last month but she insisted that she could not appear at the police club in Aluva and she can be questioned in her home. A crime branch team arrived at her home in the morning and they questioned her for more than five hours. The trial court had set a deadline to complete the probe by May 30.

Crime branch officials said she was questioned after a few audio clips, between Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj and family friend Sharath in which her name was purportedly mentioned, came to the fore. In one of the clips, Suraj had allegedly mentioned that Kavya had knowledge of the crime and the planning.

A new case had surfaced following the disclosure of Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar as the trial in the 2017 actor assault case was about to end in January 2022.

He told the police that he met the actor assault case prime accused Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he had gone there to discuss a new project.

He also alleged that he was privy to a conversation, at Dileep’s house, where he heard about a conspiracy to eliminate the officials who investigated the case. Later, he handed over several audio tapes to buttress his claim. Following the developments, the crime branch filed a fresh case against Dileep and four others.

