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Kerala power crisis: Minister denies ‘load shedding’ reports

Kerala's power minister denied load shedding amid protests over disruptions due to high electricity use, citing "power dripping" as the cause.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala’s power minister K Krishnankutty denied reports of ‘load shedding’ in the state due to high electricity consumption even as protests rang out in different parts against widespread disruptions amid a severe rise in daytime temperature.

Kerala power crisis: Minister denies ‘load shedding’ reports

Krishnankutty, who convened a meeting of top Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials on Wednesday, said the disruptions were being caused by ‘power dripping’ due to overuse in certain areas.

“At the moment, there is no load shedding in the state,” the minister told reporters.

The minister’s clarification comes a day after the KSEB announced that it may impose short-duration curtailments of power to maintain grid stability.

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of load shedding in the future.

His remarks come as the state faces a grave power crisis due to record levels of electricity consumption. The rise in consumption has been propelled by heavy use of air-conditioners, particularly in the late evening and night hours, charging of electric vehicles and use of induction stoves amid the LPG crisis. Kerala ‘imports’ over 70% of its power from other states and providers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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