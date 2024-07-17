Kerala rains: Red alert in Wayanad, Orange alert for several districts

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next five days in Kerala. It also issued a red alert warning for rain in Wayanad district of the state. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday issued warning of moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next five days in Kerala. (AP)

IMD has issued orange alerts in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for the day. It has issued a yellow alert in the remaining five districts of the state for the day.

A red alert warning indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coastal areas from July 17 to July 21 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala has been causing damage to public properties, waterlogging, and flooding of farmland. The rains have also been triggering landslides.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure belt from the north Kerala coast to Gujarat and strong westerly-north westerly winds along the coast of the southern state are the reasons for the expected moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned about a dangerous rise in levels of various rivers in the southern state. The dangerous rise in water levels of various rivers, including Achankovil in Pathanamthitta and Thodupuzha in Idukki districts of Kerala, is expected. The CWC has raised the alarm for people living close to the rivers to be careful.

Given the strong winds accompanying heavy rains in the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also advised people to be careful. It has cautioned people against standing or parking vehicles under trees, as they may get uprooted or their branches may break and fall due to strong winds.