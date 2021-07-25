Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala reports 2 more Zika virus cases; total tally rises to 48: Health minister
india news

Kerala reports 2 more Zika virus cases; total tally rises to 48: Health minister

The fresh cases have been detected in a 27-year-old resident from Kazhakoottam, and a 37-year-old from Pangappara – both in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, a government release stated.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:07 PM IST
None of the infected patients in the state are admitted in hospital and all are stable as well, a government release stated.

Two more persons have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala, thereby taking the overall infection tally to 48 in the state, health minister Veena George said on Sunday.

Of these 48 infected people, a total of four are active patients, George added.

The fresh cases have been detected in a 27-year-old resident from Kazhakoottam, and a 37-year-old from Pangappara – both in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, a government release stated.

The presence of the virus in their samples was found after tests were conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College’s virology laboratory. Moreover, none of the infected patients in the state are admitted in hospital and all are stable as well, the release added.

Kerala on Saturday had reported two fresh cases of Zika virus, following which the cumulative tally stood at 46. In a statement, the state government said that till July 24, the active case count in Kerala was five, according to Livemint.

To combat the increasing number of Zika virus cases in Kerala amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the health minister had earlier ordered intensification of activities such as fogging for mosquitoes, in affected areas. She said that the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and the district administration would be “fogging for the next seven days,” as per the Livemint report.

Notably, the first case of the Zika virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 17,466 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 3,271,530, according to the bulletin update by the state government. As many as 66 new fatalities were reported, following which, the death toll now stands at 16,035. A total of 15,247 fresh recoveries have taken the total number of recovered patients to 3,114,716. The state’s active caseload currently is 140,276, the government bulletin showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zika virus disease kerala

Related Stories

india news

Highlights: 3 more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala; tally at 44

UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:07 AM IST
india news

Karnataka steps up vigilance on borders with Kerala over the surge in Zika virus

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
india news

Zika virus has ‘more grave concerns’ than Covid-19, says medical expert

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP