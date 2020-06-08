e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala reports 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, state’s tally crosses 2000-mark

Kerala reports 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, state’s tally crosses 2000-mark

Among 91 fresh cases, 73 have returned from abroad, 15 came from other states and two people contracted the disease from the primary contact. Two health workers are among those infected.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
State health minister K K Shailaja warned people not to lower their guard in the name of ‘Unlock 1’ as more people are expected from abroad and other states in the coming days.
State health minister K K Shailaja warned people not to lower their guard in the name of ‘Unlock 1’ as more people are expected from abroad and other states in the coming days.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala’s coronavirus tally crossed the 2000-mark and the state also reported one more death on Monday taking the death toll to 17, state health minister K K Shailaja said. She warned people not to lower their guard in the name of ‘Unlock 1’ as more people are expected from abroad and other states in the coming days.

A 41-year-old man from Thrissur, who came from Maldives two weeks ago, died at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, said the minister adding out of 2005 cases, 1174 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Among 91 fresh cases, 73 have returned from abroad, 15 came from other states and two people contracted the disease from the primary contact. Two health workers are among those infected.

“The state is going through a critical phase. We have to keep utmost vigil. Some provisions were eased to reduce hardships of people but some are behaving as if normalcy has returned to the state. We have to discourage such tendencies,” the minister said asking everyone to keep social distance when shrines and malls open in the state on Tuesday.

Many prominent mosques and churches have decided to defer opening saying the time is not ripe for it.

Earlier many religious heads had written to the government seeking its help to open shrines saying it left a spiritual and emotional vacuum among the devotees. But now many have second thoughts after witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Cases went up sharply after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other states. Around 2 lakh people are under observation in the state now, the highest number since the outbreak began in January.

tags
top news
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In