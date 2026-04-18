Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Saturday directed an urgent inquiry into a complaint that the ICU at the government medical college hospital here has been functioning under a temporary cloth-covered arrangement following a fire incident a month ago.

Kerala rights panel orders inquiry into ‘cloth-covered’ ICU at medical college hospital

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Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the directive while taking up the matter on its own based on media reports highlighting the severe difficulties faced by patients in the Intensive Care Unit , according to a statement.

The report stated that adequate facilities have not been restored even a month after a fire broke out in a ventilator in the ICU, and that the unit is currently operating under makeshift arrangements covered with cloth.

It also alleged delays on the part of the Public Works Department and the electrical wing in carrying out repair work in the damaged ICU.

The commission has instructed the director of medical education to appoint a senior officer not below the rank of deputy director of medical education to conduct an immediate probe into the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer has been asked to assess the situation, suggest remedial measures to ensure proper facilities in the ICU, and submit a comprehensive report to the commission within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer has been asked to assess the situation, suggest remedial measures to ensure proper facilities in the ICU, and submit a comprehensive report to the commission within two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The PWD chief engineer has also been directed to depute an executive engineer to examine the steps required from the electrical wing and coordinate with hospital authorities to ensure the timely completion of repair works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PWD chief engineer has also been directed to depute an executive engineer to examine the steps required from the electrical wing and coordinate with hospital authorities to ensure the timely completion of repair works. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, the additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department and the superintendent of the government medical college hospital have been asked to submit separate reports within two weeks after taking necessary corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department and the superintendent of the government medical college hospital have been asked to submit separate reports within two weeks after taking necessary corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission has also directed senior officials representing the DME, the PWD chief engineer, the state government, and the hospital superintendent to appear in person before it on May 8 at 10 am to explain the facts of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has also directed senior officials representing the DME, the PWD chief engineer, the state government, and the hospital superintendent to appear in person before it on May 8 at 10 am to explain the facts of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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