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Kerala rights panel orders inquiry into ‘cloth-covered’ ICU at medical college hospital

Kerala rights panel orders inquiry into ‘cloth-covered’ ICU at medical college hospital

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 06:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Saturday directed an urgent inquiry into a complaint that the ICU at the government medical college hospital here has been functioning under a temporary cloth-covered arrangement following a fire incident a month ago.

Kerala rights panel orders inquiry into ‘cloth-covered’ ICU at medical college hospital

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the directive while taking up the matter on its own based on media reports highlighting the severe difficulties faced by patients in the Intensive Care Unit , according to a statement.

The report stated that adequate facilities have not been restored even a month after a fire broke out in a ventilator in the ICU, and that the unit is currently operating under makeshift arrangements covered with cloth.

It also alleged delays on the part of the Public Works Department and the electrical wing in carrying out repair work in the damaged ICU.

The commission has instructed the director of medical education to appoint a senior officer not below the rank of deputy director of medical education to conduct an immediate probe into the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
icu thiruvananthapuram
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