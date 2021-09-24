Kerala ruling front, Cong support farmer unions’ bandh call on Sept 27

Thiruvananthapuram:

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress in Kerala have supported the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions on September 27 in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said on Thursday that it will be a total shutdown in the state and some examinations scheduled on September 27 will be shifted to another day.

“Farmers have been agitating for almost a year. The union government is ignoring their repeated pleas. The country never witnessed such an indifferent government. We will support their movement whole-heartedly,” he said, appealing to all parties and trade unions to make the bandh a success.

Though many merchants’ associations and others asked the LDF to make it a symbolic protest in view of the pandemic situation, the front did not agree. “It is our duty to support such an agitation,” said Vijayaraghavan.

The Congress said it will try to make the bandh a grand success as exhorted by party leader Rahul Gandhi. “Farmers are voice of the country. The BJP government ignored their protests. We will try to make the bandh a grand success to open the eyes of the government,” said party state president K Sudhakaran.

Such protests usually turn a forced shutdown in the state crippling normal life.

At least 40 farmers’ organisations under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given the call for the countrywide bandh on September 27 which the protesters said will make their movement stronger. They said many trade unions, banks workers’ associations, transporters and others pledged support to their agitation.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill passed in parliament last year.