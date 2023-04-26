Posters of Congress MP appear on Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express

Posters and banners praising Congress MP from Kerala's Palakkad V K Sreekandan were being pasted on the state's first Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

People can be seen pasting the posters Sreekandan on the windows of the train. (Twitter/ ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress workers can be seen allegedly pasting the posters Sreekandan on the windows of a wagon of Vande Bharat Express when the train reached Shoranur Junction railway station on Tuesday.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high-speed train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, covers the 586 km long journey in eight hours and five minutes and halts at 14 railway stations. On its way, the train covers districts including Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Railway Protection Force took cognisance of the matter and registered a case to probe the incident. The personnel also removed the posters being pasted on the windows of the wagon of the train.

The incident took place when the Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express reached the Shoranur Junction railway station in its inaugural run. Palakkad MP and his supporters were present at the railway station to welcome the train, news agency PTI reported.

Congress workers allegedly pasted posters in praise of Sreekandan for his role in ensuring the train's halt at Shoranur Junction, the report added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran condemned the act and alleged that it was the action of the MP's supporters. In a Facebook post, he lashed out at Sreekandan and wondered how an MP and his followers can behave with such "a dirty mind".

Sreekandan denied all the allegations and said that he did not authorise anyone to paste his posters on the train and alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to create a controversy out of it.

