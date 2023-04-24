Kerala's first Vande Bharat to be flagged off on April 25: Details here

Kerala on Tuesday will get its first Vande Bharat Express train as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the semi-high speed train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday. Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train will cover 11 districts in its route. (File image)

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod in its 586 km long journey.

The train will begin its regular operation on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route on April 26 while, on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod corridor on April 28.

Timings:

The train will operate on six days except Thursday. It will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1:25 pm. Meanwhile, the train will leave Kasaragod at 2.30 pm and will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 pm. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express would cover the 586 km long journey in eight hours and five minutes and would halt at 14 railway stations.

Fare:

The fare for the entire Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod journey is ₹1,590 (for Chair Car) and ₹2,880 (for Executive Class). The fare in the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route ₹1,520 (Chair Car) and ₹2,815 (Executive Class).

Tickets booking:

The tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website, mobile app and reservation counters at railway stations. The bookings were opened for the public on Sunday at 8 am.