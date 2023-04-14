PM Modi to flag off Kerala’s 1st Vande Bharat service on April 25: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala’s first semi high-speed train, Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express, on April 25 in the state capital, said a senior railway official. 16 rakes of the express train moved into the state from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Friday. (PTI file image)

16 rakes of the express train moved into the state from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Friday.

Minister of state (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan was present at Kochuveli railway terminal when the rakes had arrived.

Also Read:PM Modi virtually flags off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train

However, sports minister V Abdurahiman, who is also holding the charge of railways in the state, said his government has not received any information either from the PM’s office or railway ministry about the Vande Bharat Express inaugural run.

“We are yet to get official information on this,” he said.

After the PM’s interaction with youth in Kochi on April 24, he will reach the state capital the next day to flag off the train, a few state leaders had said.

The train is expected to cover 510 kms in seven hours, said the official quoted above adding since Kerala is densely-populated the train cannot take its full speed initially.

The train will have only a single stop in a district and time-table will be announced later, he said.