Kerala man hacks father with machete, keeps police on edge for 3 hours before arrest

A family disagreement over land documents reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation in Thrissur, Kerala, on Saturday when a man allegedly attacked his father with a machete.

The high-voltage drama, as reported by NDTV, unfolded after the son identified as Vishnu barricaded himself inside a house and started issuing threats of suicide. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near the Shivakshetram temple.

The accused is a resident of Muthrathikkara and his father identified as Shivan is an auto driver, the news channel's report said. Sivan suffered grievous head and neck injuries and currently remains in a coma at Thrissur Medical College.

“Shivan and his wife had gone to meet Vishnu at his rented house to ask about the land records. Vishnu allegedly told them he had thrown the papers into a well,” NDTV reported citing the cops.

The disagreement quickly escalated into violence. Vishnu reportedly “slashed his father in the kitchen and again outside the house, chasing him with the knife.” Shivan’s wife and a relative escaped and raised the alarm.

Standoff with police

Following the attack, police and fire teams arrived at the scene and surrounded the house. Vishnu, armed with knives, allegedly locked himself upstairs and threatened to take his life if officers intervened.

For over three hours, authorities and locals attempted to gain entry, breaking windows and roof tiles.

At one point, Vishnu jumped onto the terrace of a neighbouring house, pressing knives to his neck to keep the crowd at bay, the news outlet reported. The standoff ended around 5:30 pm when police, with assistance from local residents, persuaded him to surrender. He was taken into custody after hours of tense negotiations.

Suspected mental health issues

Neighbours told police that Vishnu, who had been living apart from his parents, frequently performed “strange rituals and occult practices alone in the house,” according to the report.

Police also suspect mental health issues, prompting him to be shifted to Thrissur Medical College for examination.