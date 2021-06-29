Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala state lottery result declared, first prize 70 lakh
india news

Kerala state lottery result declared, first prize 70 lakh

The annual revenue from the sale of tickets is between ₹10,000 core to 12,000 crore for the Kerala government. The lottery sale was suspended in the for three months last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Lottery is a major source of revenue for the Kerala government.(Representative Photo)

The Kerala state lottery department announced the winners of Akshaya AK-496 lottery. The results were announced at 3pm.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-496 lottery is 70 lakh, while the second and third prizes are 10 lakh. The results of the lottery are announced very Wednesday on keralalotteryresult website.

The first prize has been won by the ticket AU-258505. One ticket has been given the second prize, while 12 have bagged the third prize.

The consolation prize is 8,000.

The fourth prize in Akshaya-496 lottery is 5,000, the fifth is 2,000 and sixth 1,000. The seventh and eighth prizes are for 500 and 100 respectively.

Revenue from lottery is one of the major earnings of the state government. Every day there is a lottery and more than 2 lakh people are engaged in the trade as agents and retailers. Many differently-abled and others eke out a living by selling lucky numbers.

The annual revenue from the sale of tickets is between 10,000 core to 12,000 crore. The lottery sale was suspended in Kerala for three months last year due to the Covidpandemic.

The lottery department was established in Kerala in the year 1967.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala government lottery jackpot
TRENDING NEWS

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP