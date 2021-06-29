Kerala state lottery result declared, first prize 70 lakh

The Kerala state lottery department announced the winners of Akshaya AK-496 lottery. The results were announced at 3pm.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-496 lottery is ₹70 lakh, while the second and third prizes are ₹10 lakh. The results of the lottery are announced very Wednesday on keralalotteryresult website.

The first prize has been won by the ticket AU-258505. One ticket has been given the second prize, while 12 have bagged the third prize.

The consolation prize is ₹8,000.

The fourth prize in Akshaya-496 lottery is ₹5,000, the fifth is ₹2,000 and sixth ₹1,000. The seventh and eighth prizes are for ₹500 and ₹100 respectively.

Revenue from lottery is one of the major earnings of the state government. Every day there is a lottery and more than 2 lakh people are engaged in the trade as agents and retailers. Many differently-abled and others eke out a living by selling lucky numbers.

The annual revenue from the sale of tickets is between ₹10,000 core to 12,000 crore. The lottery sale was suspended in Kerala for three months last year due to the Covidpandemic.

The lottery department was established in Kerala in the year 1967.