Spreads venom & demonises an entire community’: Kapil Sibal on ‘The Kerala Story’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearing the movie 'The Kerala Story" which he said spreads 'venom and demonises an entire community'.

"The Kerala Story Cleared by the Censor Board Spreads venom and demonises an entire community & The PM in Karnataka says Congress follows “ politics of dividing society ". Sounds unreal !", the former Union minister tweeted.

Sibal's remark comes in wake of the criticism faced by the Sudipto Sen-directorial ahead of its theatrical release on May 5. The film chronicles the incidents of young women being brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

A massive political controversy rages on in Kerala, with the ruling Left, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Congress opposing the film.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hit out at the makers of the film, accusing them of pushing the propaganda of the Sangh Parivar.

"In the movie trailer, we see a hoax that 32,000 women in Kerala were converted and became members of the Islamic State. This bogus story is a product of the Sangh Parivar's lie factory," the CM contended in his statement.

While questioning the censor board of clearing the film, Sibal took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark accusing Congress of using divisive politics to win votes.

PM Modi during an election rally in the poll-bound Karnataka had urged people to remain distant from both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) as both parties are “dynastic”, and do politics to “divide people”.

Asking people to be "alert" about the Congress and JD(S), Modi said, "Both are 'parivarwadis' (dynasts), both support corruption and indulge in divisive politics, and Karnataka's development is never their priority."

