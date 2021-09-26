Kerala teacher pushes for constitutional education in schools

As India gets ready to complete 75 years of independence, a teacher from Kottayam in Kerala has started a movement to set up Constitution clubs in schools to make youngsters aware of their duties and obligations.

Last year, Binu PG wrote about this to Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who lauded his initiative and forwarded the letter to President Ram Kovind. Someone who has travelled throughout the country, the 40-year-old freelance teacher says that constitutional values should be taught to children at a young age and citizenship education should be included in curriculum. He said it will help groom a generation that cherishes civic values and responsibilities.

“If you ask our students about the freedom movement and our Constitution they will only tell you about some dates or tall leaders. I have been teaching students about Constitutional values for more than one and a half decade and I am sure that by imbibing its spirit, they will become better citizens,” he said, adding youngsters should be groomed about how to respect the law of the land.

“I am not saying that all articles and rights should be taught in schools. What we need is literacy in the Constitution. Youngsters should be made aware of their rights, duties and obligations,” he said, adding that citizenship education was taught as a subject in many countries like Singapore and Japan.

Binu PG is initially planning to tour Kerala to mobilise support and later take his mission to the national level.

“We have around 450 million youth in the country. We don’t have an effective mechanism to groom and channelise their energy for the country. I am sure good lessons will make them good citizens and we don’t need high doses of nationalism at a later stage,” he said, adding that he had prepared a blueprint for constitution clubs.

In his letter to the governor, he also mentioned that the contribution of BN Rau, a civil servant and jurist, who played a key role in drafting the Constitution, was not properly recognised and wanted a befitting memorial for him. “Binu is a committed social activist who dreams of a better country. A motivational speaker and teacher, he has been inspiring youth for many years,” said Dr V Reghu, former assistant director of the Centre for Adult Education Board of Kerala University.