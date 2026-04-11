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Kerala teen who went missing during family visit to Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru found dead

A 15-year-old girl from Kerala, missing in Karnataka, was found dead near Manikyadhara falls after a large search operation, police confirmed.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 11:35 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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A 15-year-old girl from Kerala who went missing during a family visit to a tourist site in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district was found dead on Friday in a valley near the Manikyadhara falls, police said, concluding a large-scale search operation that spanned several days.

Srinanda

According to a relative, the body was discovered about 150 metres from where the girl was last seen.

The student, Srinanda, from Kadambazhipuram in Palakkad district, disappeared on Tuesday evening while part of a group of about 40 relatives visiting the Chandradrona hill ranges. Her absence was noticed after reaching the summit, triggering a search led by the Chikkamagaluru Rural police.

‘May be accident, probing other angles’

Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Dayama confirmed that the body had been found. “The body has been spotted and identified. It may be an accident but we are also probing other angles,” he said. In a separate interaction, he added, “The post-mortem and other procedures will follow.”

Relatives told investigators that she had been moving around the site with other children shortly before she went missing and had stopped to take photographs near the waterfall.

The news of the death comes even as the Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Department moved to tighten safety measures for trekkers. On Thursday, Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to prepare a comprehensive standard operating procedure for trekking safety, citing multiple incidents of visitors going missing in forested regions.

According to an official familiar with the development, authorities are considering using technology to improve monitoring and response.

“Among the measures under consideration is the development of a mobile application that can be temporarily installed on trekkers’ phones, enabling authorities to track their movement during the trek. The concept draws on existing systems such as the forest department’s ‘e-Gastu’ application and the ‘MStripes’ platform used in tiger reserves. The minister has also directed that group insurance for trekkers be explored as part of the safety protocol,” the official said.

The proposed framework is expected to assign responsibility to designated nature guides, who would carry wireless communication devices and oversee coordination and safety for trekking groups. Officials said the aim is to reduce delays in identifying and responding to cases in which individuals become separated in remote terrain.

The directive was influenced not only by the Chikkamagaluru case but also by a recent incident in Kodagu, where another trekker from Kerala was found after being missing for four days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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