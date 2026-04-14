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Kerala teen’s autopsy suggests no foul play; probe on: police

A 15-year-old girl from Kerala died after a fall in Chikkamagaluru. The postmortem found severe head injuries, consistent with an accidental fall.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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The death of a 15-year-old girl from Kerala who had gone missing during a trip to Chikkamagaluru has been attributed to injuries from a fall, with a postmortem examination finding no abnormalities, officials said on Monday.

Srinanda

According to the report, the cause of death was a severe injury to the right side of the head. The examination also recorded multiple fractures and injuries across the body, all consistent with a fall from a height.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of two surgeons at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday evening, and the entire process was videotaped under the supervision of senior officials. The examination was conducted by doctors Lohit and Jayalakshmi,” said an officer familiar with the development.

The girl, Srinanda, who was from Kadambajipuram in Palakkad district, had travelled to Karnataka with a group of around 40 relatives. She was reported missing at around 5.35am on Tuesday evening.

Her body was found on the third day of a search operation, nearly 2,000 feet deep in a valley near Baba Budhangiri, close to the waterfalls.

 
chikkamagaluru kerala
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