Kerala to move SC seeking birth control measures for wild animals

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala will move the Supreme Court soon with a plea to restrict the number of wild animals in forests as animal attacks and incursions turned routine in the state, said state forest minister A K Saseendran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister’s statement came as Wayanad district observed a shutdown on Friday protesting the death of a farmer in a tiger attack. A 52-year-old farmer was attacked by a tiger on Thursday and he later succumbed to his injuries. Agitated local people wanted to shoot the animal even as forest department strengthened its measures to dart the animal and capture it.

“Our studies show there is a sharp increase in animal population that is beyond the capacity of forest areas. Our efforts to prevent animal attacks are not effective due to this. We will approach the Supreme Court for animal birth control measures,” the minister said. He said already a bunch of petitions are pending in this regard with the apex court which in 2013 stayed all proceedings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to food scarcity coupled with high numbers, animals are turning to human habitats in a big way. We need urgent measures to check multiplying growth of animals like monkey, boars and deer. In some cases sterilisation will be effective,” he said, adding the government cannot leave human beings to the mercy of wild animals. “There should be a proper ratio between man and animals. But this is getting toppled. It is a serious issue,” he said, adding the Kerala Forest Research Institute has done extensive research on wildlife population.

Meanwhile in Wayanad, the family members of the tiger attack victim, Thomas alias Salu, refused to accept his body. Later district collector M Geetha assured proper compensation to the family and one of his dependents will be given employment. Local people said animal incursions and attacks have turned routine in Wayanad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday forest officials had darted a wild elephant that sneaked into Sultan Bathery town and attacked a person, and later shifted it to an elephant training camp. In Munnar in Idukki a bike rider had a narrow escape after a wild elephant charged towards him. Last year Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav told parliament that 57 people were killed in last three years in elephant attacks in Kerala. Besides jumbo, many lives were lost in tiger, wild boar, leopard and bison attacks in the state.