Police said on Tuesday that a woman who disappeared 15 years ago at the age of 20 from her husband's and parents' homes in this coastal district has been confirmed to be dead. Kerala woman, who was missing for 15 years, found to be killed (Representational)

The SP of Alappuzha Chaitra Teresa John confirmed that the woman had been killed.

The officer also confirmed that a case in that regard has been lodged and police presently suspect the involvement of the woman's husband who is in Israel.

The official also said that a special team has been constituted to investigate the case.

"Evidence collection has to be done speedily and it is very important to do so as the case is so old," the SP said at a press conference here.

The officer also said that the arrest of the five persons in custody would be recorded soon.

The confirmation came after the police carried out a several hours-long search and evidence collection by opening up the two septic tanks in the missing woman's husband's home.

It took the step after it received an anonymous letter, a few months back, alleging that her husband killed her and buried the body in the septic tank of his house, police said.

The visuals of the search operation showed police retrieving a hair clip and remains of some clothing from inside the septic tank.

According to the woman's family, she left her matrimonial and paternal homes after she was accused of having an affair with someone by her husband's family.

Her husband was working abroad at that time, the missing woman's sister-in-law told a TV channel.

The sister-in-law said the woman had called her twice within a month after she left both homes and told her that she was living with some man in Palakkad.

"So, till now we believed that she was alive and well. Even now we are hoping so," the family said.