Kerala seafarer killed in Russian missile strike on shipping vessel was set to marry in 2 months

One of the four seafarers killed in a Russian missile strike near Ukraine's Odesa port on Sunday got engaged just three months ago in his village in Kerala. He was set to tie the knot in two months.

A 26-year-old Indian seafarer was killed in a Russia missile strike as his shipping vessel left Ukraine's Odesa port. (Facebook/@Akhil Joyan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Akhil Joyan, 26, the only son of a couple from Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district, was aboard a Guinea Bissau-flagged merchant vessel that came under the Russian attack, which killed 10 people.

Joyan and four other seafarers died in the missile strike, the first instance of Indian seafarers falling casualties to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Another Indian is reported to have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

"The bride is from Alappuzha district. He returned to work a month back," Shobi Joseph, ward member of Joyan's native Balal gram panchayat, told news agency PTI.

Also Read I 4 Indians killed in attack on ship at Ukraine's Odesa port, 1 critically injured

Joined Merchant Navy at 19

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Joseph, Joyan's father ran an electrical shop while his mother was an insurance agent. The couple had recently constructed their house and were largely dependent on their only son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Joseph, Joyan's father ran an electrical shop while his mother was an insurance agent. The couple had recently constructed their house and were largely dependent on their only son. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The parents have contacted the local MP and MLA for the repatriation of the body.

Joseph told PTI that the news of Joyan's death had been communicated via a company e-mail on Monday evening.

“We are trying to gather more details and complete the necessary formalities. He joined the Merchant Navy at the age of 19,” she added.

The vessel was operated by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, as per LSEG data.

Also Read I India-backed Chabahar terminal safe, says MEA; flags safety of civilian assets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department to coordinate with the Russian Consulate and the Ministry of External Affairs to gather more information on Joyan's death, according to an official statement.

MEA condemns attack

A day after the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning the attack. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA's official spokesperson, shared the statement in a post on his X handle.

“Our mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected,” the statement read. It expressed condolences for the families of those deceased and a “speedy and full recovery” to the injured Indian national.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

Also Read I Condemn such attacks, says MEA after Russian missile kills 4 Indians on vessel

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The attack on MV Golden Leo came before another Russian attack on the Odesa port killed three people and injured three others on Monday, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

(With inputs from PTI)