Keralam health minister flags Aravana Prasadam shortage, questions timing of Sabarimala revamp

Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of 'Aravana prasadam' at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, which has led to protests among Ayyappa pilgrims, and questioned the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) decision to undertake renovation work at the plant while the hill shrine was open to devotees.

Underlining the concerns among pilgrims, K Muralidharan said that logistical issues arising ahead of the peak pilgrimage season could raise questions about preparedness (ANI)

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Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Muralidharan said that while the TDB President had contacted him and explained that technical maintenance was being carried out at the plant ahead of the pilgrimage season, the timing of the work raised concerns.

"The Travancore Devaswom Board president called me and explained that, with the pilgrimage season approaching, renovation work was being carried out at the plant. However, normally, such renovation work is undertaken when the temple is closed. In this case, the work was carried out at a time when the maximum number of devotees visit Sabarimala ahead of the Mandala season. Naturally, this has raised serious concerns," the Minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Underlining the concerns among pilgrims, Muralidharan said that logistical issues arising ahead of the peak pilgrimage season could raise questions about preparedness during the period of increased footfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underlining the concerns among pilgrims, Muralidharan said that logistical issues arising ahead of the peak pilgrimage season could raise questions about preparedness during the period of increased footfall. {{/usCountry}}

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"It was during this period that the shortage of Aravana prasadam occurred. The concern among devotees is that if the situation is like this now, what will happen during the peak pilgrimage season? The government is examining the matter very carefully. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties. Normally, plant renovation is not carried out while the temple remains open. I do not understand why it was done this way," he noted.

While acknowledging the statutory limitations restricting direct government control over the autonomous temple board, the Minister said the administration would continue to take note of issues affecting devotees.

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"The Devaswom Board president explained that the shortage occurred because of the renovation work, but indicated that such a situation would not be repeated in the future. However, the issue is whether this could not have been anticipated earlier. You are aware of the limitations within which the government functions in such matters. The government does not have the authority to take direct action against the Devaswom Board. Such action can only be initiated through the court. However, when an issue of this nature arises, the minister cannot remain silent," Muralidharan asserted.

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Emphasising joint political accountability, he added, "If devotees face any difficulty in obtaining darshan at Sabarimala, the criticism will not be directed only at the Devaswom Board president. The minister in charge of the Devaswom Department and the government will also be held responsible. Therefore, I will express my dissatisfaction whenever necessary."

Muralidharan further stated that he had spoken to representatives of other organisations regarding the timing of the renovation work. According to the Minister, the representatives also told him that such renovation work is not normally carried out while the temple remains open.

The shortage of Aravana prasadam has prompted concerns among pilgrims and brought the focus on arrangements for meeting the requirements of devotees during the pilgrimage.