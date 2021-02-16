Kerala’s Kudumbashree Mission helps women offset livelihood losses due to Covid-19

When homemaker Sajitha Ajith, 48, fell on hard times in Thiruvananthapuram as the demand for the cloth bags she stitched to supplement her five-member family’s meagre income dwindled with the Covid-19 lockdown forcing the closure of shops and businesses, Kerala’s poverty eradication Kudumbashree Mission stepped in to offer support. She said the Mission gave her a soft loan of ₹10,000 to buy a sewing machine and trained her in making masks that were in high demand to prevent the Covid-19 spread.

“Now I make 250-300 masks daily and earn up to ₹800 daily. My children also help me. Demand for masks opened a new livelihood for us. Kudumbashree taught us how to change with times,” said Ajith, a school dropout and mother of three.

Ajith is not alone. The Mission, which is also involved in running canteens, organic farming, stitching, packing, has helped many like her. Kudumbashree has 4.3 million members, who have made 7.9 million cotton masks, 10,000 litres of hand sanitisers, and thousands of face shields as they diversified to meet the demand for them generated because of the pandemic.

The home-delivered subsidised food from Kudumbashree’s Janakeeya hotels was an instant hit. In cities like Ernakulam and Thrissur, it also started online a food delivery app.

Mission officials said they procure cloth from wholesalers, cut them at a master unit and supply them for stitching with specifications. Most of the government agencies and hospitals buy these finished products in a packet of 10 masks for ₹180. The masks are the most sought after, say traders.

Kudumbashree, which was set up in 1998, has opened many such venues for women, including access to credit through micro-finance and confidence to initiate and operate new group enterprises.

“Recently, we modified a State Road Transport Corporation bus and converted it into a canteen at West Fort in the state capital. With a minimum sitting facility, we are doing a roaring business. The stamp of Kudumbashree attracts many,” K Shailaja, a member running the Kudumbashree Pink Cafe.

The Mission spent ₹6 lakh in converting the old bus rented for ₹20,000 monthly and set up a kitchen inside. “For me, Kudumbashree is a symbol of purity and confidence,” said P K Dineshan, a jewellery firm employee as he was having his chicken biryani at the cafe.

Kudumbashree Mission executive director S Harikishore said the members took the challenge head-on. “Besides creating opportunities for themselves in troubled times, they rose to the occasion upholding social responsibility. They played a key role during the pandemic. The [Mission] members’ commitment and hard work are key to its success.”