Keshav Maurya new leader of house in UP Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the responsibility of the leader of the House in state Legislative Council, officials said here on Wednesday. Maurya will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who resigned from the post on August 9, the officials added.

“Congratulations to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on becoming the Leader of the House in the Legislative Council,” Singh said in a tweet.

The move is being seen as an attempt to lift the political stature of Maurya, who was brought to the Upper House after he lost his Sirathu assembly seat to Samajwadi Party.