Both Houses of Parliament to see introduction of key Bills today

In Lok Sabha, minister of environment, forest, and climate change Bhupender Yadav will introduce a Bill for better “co-ordination, research, identification resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index” in Delhi and its adjoining areas
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:52 AM IST
A view of Parliament house. (File photo)

Both Houses of Parliament will see introduction of key Bills along with discussions on issues ranging from fisheries to the welfare of anganwadi workers.

In Lok Sabha, minister of environment, forest, and climate change Bhupender Yadav will introduce a Bill for better coordination, research, identification resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce a Bill to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972. This amendment would facilitate privatisation of public sector general insurance firms.

Also Read | 391 complaints received via SHe-Box: Smriti Irani

With regard to discussions, MPs N K Premachandran and Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will raise a discussion on the “situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it”.

MP Ravi Kishan will urge the House to bring a legislation that allows for the inclusion of Bhojpuri language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will move a resolution for the “welfare of the fishing community in the country”. He will also urge the House to consider creating a separate ministry of fisheries.

In Rajya Sabha, the finance minister will be introducing two Bills: The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

While the former is aimed at decriminalising several provisions under the Act and also enhance the ease of doing business, the latter is intended to provide depositors with a 5 lakh insurance cover in case a moratorium is imposed over the bank they deposited their money in.

The House will also witness few resolutions moved by private members.

