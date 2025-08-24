Key RSS meeting to be held in Jodhpur from September 5

New Delhi: This year, the Akhil Bharatiya Samnvay Baithak will be held on September 5, 6 and 7, 2025 (Vikram Samvat 2082, Bhadrapad Shukla Trayodashi, Chaturdashi and Purnima) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The three-day annual coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) takes place every year. Last year, the meeting was held in Palakkad, Kerala, in September 2024. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing an event in New Delhi.(PTI)

In this national coordination meeting, selected office-bearers of 32 organisations inspired by the RSS will participate. These organisations work positively in different spheres of social life in line with the ideas of the Sangh. They remain committed to bringing about social transformation and improving systems through democratic means in public life.

During the meeting, representatives of all organisations will present assessments of current circumstances based on their field experiences. Wide-ranging discussions will be held on subjects of national unity, security, and social perspectives. Collective analytical reviews of recent important developments will also take place. Necessary steps for better coordination among the organisations will be initiated.

Workers from various organisations will also present updates on their activities, achievements, and upcoming plans. Deliberations are also expected on the participation of all organisations in the forthcoming RSS centenary programs.

The meeting will be attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, and other senior office-bearers. National presidents, organising secretaries, and key leaders of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations, including Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will also participate.