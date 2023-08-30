Key takeaways from the reduction in LPG prices
A look at what the decision to decrease LPG cylinder price by ₹200 may mean.
On Tuesday, the Union cabinet announced a reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders. The price of non-subsidised cylinders has been reduced by ₹200 and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) customers will now enjoy a subsidy of ₹400 per cylinder. Will the decision help the BJP politically and economically? Here are four charts which explain this in detail.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics