Key takeaways from the reduction in LPG prices

On Tuesday, the Union cabinet announced a reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders. The price of non-subsidised cylinders has been reduced by ₹200 and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) customers will now enjoy a subsidy of ₹400 per cylinder. Will the decision help the BJP politically and economically? Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

PMUY consumers now get a subsidy of ₹ 400.