KFC chicken under scanner in Mangaluru, expired meat found in 3-star Mysuru hotels

Hotels and restaurants in Karnataka came under the radar of food safety department after complaints of poor quality of meat. While a KFC outlet faced action in Mangaluru, food safety officials in Mysuru seized expired chicken from premium hotels.

KFC chicken came under food safety inspection in Mangaluru. (ANI)

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In Mangaluru, a KFC outlet faced a surprise raid after a customer raised alarm over the quality of chicken. The complainant allegedly received "spoiled and foul-smelling" on ordering.

ALSO READ: Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru’s Hoskote over violations: ‘Unhygienic food, non-compliant labelling, misbranding’

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KFC go-down sealed

{{^usCountry}} Officials raided the kitchen, storeroom and cold storage units of the outlet, located in City Centre mall on KS Rao Road. The go-down of the KFC outlet was sealed and food samples were collected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials raided the kitchen, storeroom and cold storage units of the outlet, located in City Centre mall on KS Rao Road. The go-down of the KFC outlet was sealed and food samples were collected. {{/usCountry}}

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The food samples gathered from the site were sent to a laboratory for comprehensive testing.

According to officials from the Food Safety Department, further legal and administrative action will be determined once the official laboratory findings are released.

In response to the incident, KFC issued a statement affirming its commitment to ensure food safety, quality and hygiene. "We source high-quality chicken from reputed suppliers across the country and actively comply with FSSAI guidelines, along with certain global quality standards, to serve quality food to our customers," it said. The company said it was fully cooperating with the concerned authorities and are reviewing the matter.

Expired chicken found in Mysuru's 3-star hotels

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In Mysuru, the Food Safety Department seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel, and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel.

The raids came as part of the food security department's ongoing drive across the city and district. Further investigation into the matter of expired meat is underway.

Karnataka cracks down on food safety violations

Earlier, on August 12, a warehouse operated for quick commerce firm Zepto came under the scanner in eastern Bengaluru’s Hoskote over alleged violations related to food labelling, handling and storage. The warehouse was sealed after a special inspection by the state’s food safety department.

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ALSO READ: Rotten meat, fungus on veggies: Bengaluru's 3-star, 5-star hotels in soup over food safety violations

In another inspection at food storage centres, food safety officials discovered about 70 kg of sauces nearing expiry and about 10 litres of beverages nearing expiry.

Several luxury hotels in Bengaluru have also come under the scanner after the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department flagged multiple food safety violations ranging from unhygienic storage, fungal growth on vegetables and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

In the raids conducted on 26 hotels in Bengaluru, including three-star and five-star hotels, the department's Food Safety Wing seized rotten meat, chicken, fish and expired bakery products.

(With inputs from ANI)

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