The food safety officials clarified that the meat samples that were collected from KSR railway station on Saturday were of goat meat and no dog meat was mixed, as per claims. The meat was specially imported from Rajasthan to meet the demand for mutton in Bengaluru. ‘No dog meat,' clarifies food safety department in Bengaluru after suspected meat parcels: Report

Speaking to the Times of India, commissioner of food safety, K Srinivas said, “It was not dog meat as per the lab tests that we conducted. It was a special breed of goat called Sirohi which is popular in Rajasthan and Kutch-Bhuj areas of Gujarat. These goats have spots on the body and tail is slightly elongated so it looks like a dog. Some traders in Bengaluru have been sourcing goat meat from Rajasthan for a while now.”

On Friday evening, right-wing activist Puneet Karehalli created ruckus at KSR railway station after a large meat consignment arrived from Rajasthan through Jaipur – Mysuru Express. He alleged that a large quantity of dog meat has been imported to Bengaluru and demanded food safety officials to act against it.

However, the food safety officials arrived at the spot and collected the meat samples to lab test and find which animal’s meat was being transported. 90 carton boxes of meat were found at KSR railway station.

The commissioner said, “During the inspection, it was found that parcels received via a train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a transport vehicle in the outer premises of the station. There were 90 parcels, and upon inspection, animal meat was found in the parcels. Samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory for analysis regarding species of animals.”