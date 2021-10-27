Khadeda hobe: Akhilesh gives a UP twist to TMC's winning slogan in Bengal

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government would be driven away from the state following the next Assembly election.

Addressing a rally of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Mau, Yadav introduced a twist to the Trinamool Congress’ massively popular winning slogan in the Bengal election ‘Khela hobe’. “Like Khela hobe in Bengal, it will be 'khadeda hobe (driving away) in UP,” the SP leader said.

He said the rally ground and the connecting road was packed in red and yellow (colours of SP and SPSP). “Soon, some people will be turning red and yellow in Delhi and Lucknow,” he added.

Yadav said with Rajbhar having closed the doors from which the BJP came to power in UP (in 2017), the saffron camp would soon be wiped out from the state.

“Together when we move forward, there would be no match to this strength. When people of the SBSP and SP have united, may be the public would help us win 400 seats in UP.”

“This election is to make the future. This election is to restore the last honour.”

“Our alliance is for restoring the rights and respect of the poor, OBCs and the downtrodden. There may be conspiracies, but don't forget inflation -- the rising petrol and diesel prices,” Yadav said.

The SP chief said the BJP government did not provide any help to labourers during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This government left the poor to fend for themselves. It failed to provide treatment and oxygen during the crisis. The BJP government did nothing,” he said.

“The governments in Lucknow and Delhi are lying. The youth is trying hard to find employment. There is starvation in the state. UP is lagging behind on the development front. Poor are committing suicide. The government sold out several factories.”

“The BJP promised to double the income of farmers. I want to ask which crop price has been doubled. Will the farmers get double the price of their paddy? Prices of fertilisers have increased. Agricultural costs have only gone up. When the farmers asked for their rights, they were mowed down under the jeep by the son of a minister of this government.

“So far that Union minister has not been removed. How can victims get justice?” the former chief minister said.

