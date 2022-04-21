Khadse and I were labelled ‘anti-social’ elements to tap our phones: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that his phone and that of six-time MLA Eknath Khadse was tapped for 60 and 67 days respectively in 2019, under the pretext that they were “anti-social elements”.

The allegedly illegal phone-tapping exercise was carried out when Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla was Commissioner of Pune police between March 31, 2016 and August 3, 2018, and later, when she held the post of the Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) from 2018 to 2020. Shukla is currently posted as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (South Zone) in Hyderabad.

According to an FIR filed against Shukla in February this year, a copy of which was seen by HT, it has also come to light that the private phones of at least four other politicians, including former parliamentarians Nana Patole and Sanjay Kakade were kept under surveillance by the Pune police between 2017 and 2018 under the pretence that they were drug dealers and gang lords, and using false names.

“Whether it was me, Eknath Khadse or Nana Patole, we were falsely labelled anti-social elements. Rashmi Shukla sought permission to tap our phone; the phone numbers were ours but the names against the numbers were of some drug peddlers, gang-runner, anti-social elements etc. By this, our privacy was breached as they wanted to snoop on us to know the development about the formation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government,” Raut told reporters.

Targeting the Centre over the phone-tapping incident, Raut said, “The police officer, whom we expect to work neutrally, was working to show loyalty to a leader or a party. The officer is now being given protection by the Centre, which is unfortunate.”

“My phone was tapped for 67 days with a different name and on the pretext that I’m involved in anti-social activities. In my view, Shukla is an officer and without receiving an order, it is not possible for her to tap phones. In such cases, final approval comes from the chief minister. It is unfortunate that my phone was tapped though I was in the BJP. The matter should be investigated and who ordered phone tapping and why, all this needs to come before the people,” Khadse said.

Shukla remained unavailable for comment despite attempts to reach her.

Maharashtra BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari said, “The Shiv Sena was part of the alliance government led by BJP for years and if they are claiming that the phones were illegally tapped, they are equally responsible. One of the two ministers of state for home was a Sena leader and it cannot happen without his knowledge. The action being taking is out of vendetta and a fascist mindset. The ruling parties have also started criticising courts for their decisions, for which a PIL has been admitted in the high court. In Rashmi Shukla case too, the high court has given clears instruction against any coercive action. Question here is whether the ruling parties want to follow and respect the court decision.”