Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers’ protest: Govt in SC

The central government on Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that “Khalistani” secessionists had infiltrated the farmers’ protest on Delhi borders and were trying to influence participants.

Attorney general KK Venugopal made this claim before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde that enquired about statements in this regard made by some other lawyers during the hearing on the farm laws. Senior advocates Harish Salve and PS Narasimha, appearing for different parties in the matter, had raised the issue of those with “vested interests” taking advantage of the protests to further their “oblique motives”.

Salve contended that there were banners of the Canada-based banned outfit Sikhs for Justice that had come up at the protest sites. “This is a banned outfit which is advertising to pay ₹25,000 to anyone who joins these protests. They are furthering their oblique motive under the garb of the farmers’ protest,” he said.

Narasimha supported Salve in his submission. He said there was a formal application in this regard, with pictures of such banners and Facebook messages about money for joining the protest. “These kinds of protests can be dangerous,” he said. At this, the bench asked the AG if the assertion made before it was true and the law officer replied in the affirmative. “We have been informed there is Khalistani infiltration in the protests,” said Venugopal, adding that he would file an affidavit along with necessary inputs from the Intelligence Bureau.

The bench asked Venugopal to file the affidavit by Wednesday. Later, when the bench released its order of the day, it recorded these apprehensions: “Laudably, the farmers have so far carried on the agitation peacefully and without any untoward incident. But it was pointed out in the course of hearing that a few persons who are not farmers have also joined, with a view to show solidarity with the farmers.”

“A specific averment is made in an intervention application filed by one Indian Kisan Union, in... that an organisation by name ‘Sikhs for Justice’, which is banned for anti-India secessionist movement is financing the agitation. This averment is supported by the learned Attorney General also,” the order added.

The court will take up this plea on January 18 along with Delhi Police’s request to stop the farmers from taking out a tractor rally or procession in any other form on or around Republic Day.