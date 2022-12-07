Kharge flags fewer Parliament sittings, ‘hasty’ passage of bills to Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the central government for a plethora of issues ranging from lowered sittings of the Parliament to minimal time offered to raise concerns and alleged hastiness for passage of bills.

He was speaking in Parliament at the commencement of the winter session on Wednesday.

“The reduced number of sittings in the House, there is minimal time for talking about the issues of people. Issues faced by the poor, the downtrodden, farmers, SC-ST, and women in distress are not addressed. This assembly used to run for over 100 days previously and now doesn’t even run over 60-70 days”, Kharge said.

According to a report by PRS Legislative Research, there has been in the number of sitting days with the 16th Lok Sabha sitting for 331 days in comparison to an average of 468 days for full-term Lok Sabhas.

The 16th Lok Sabha had worked for a total number of 1,615 hours, which is 40% lower than the average of 2,689 hours.

While lauding Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge brought up the alleged hastiness through which the BJP government passes bills.

“Chairman, you are well aware that bills passed quickly carry several flaws. Supreme Court and high court pass critical remarks on these hastily issued laws. This is not suitable for the health and image of our assembly”, he said.