'I had bitter experiences in the Parliament...': former PM HD Deve Gowda

After prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged parliamentary floor leaders to avoid disruptions in the House, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda said he had several such bitter experiences over the past two decades, and urged speakers of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to reconsider time given to MPs to address the respective assemblies.

"I am the only single member in this house with a bitter experience from the last 20 years. It is getting very difficult to get an opportunity to speak in the House at the given time. Being a farmer and coming from rural India, I used to take a lot of time to address farming-related issues and problems in remote areas of the country," the 89-year-old veteran said.

Deve Gowda, who also served as prime minister of India, said time given to speak should be increased. "Only two to three minutes was given to speak... hence it was very bad experience for me in the House. I humbly request the speakers of both the houses to reconsider the time given and allow leaders to speak on the issues for longer," he said.

Shortly before, the prime minister, on the opening day of the winter session, said some younger Members of Parliament had complained about disruptions in parliament.

"Whenever I casually speak to MPs, from almost all parties, they say Parliament sessions get often disrupted. Young leaders complain they are not able to learn from Parliament sessions as they get adjourned," he said.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Wednesday and will continue till December 29. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

