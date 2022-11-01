Home / India News / Only Congress under Rahul Gandhi can form non-BJP govt: Kharge's message from Hyderabad

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 09:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said TRS boss and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has a direct line of contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi said Modi gives orders Rao over the phone.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at an event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said if a government at the Centre is to be formed without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it will be by the grand old party under its MP and former chief Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge joined the Wayanad MP in Hyderabad during the day for the Bharat Jodi Yatra for the first time after taking on the party president's mantle.

Speaking at gathering, he hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for sharing an alliance with BJP while speaking about forming a non-BJP government at the Centre.

“Whenever we used to oppose any bill in Parliament, they (TRS) used to support the BJP, but they still say that they will bring a non-BJP government. If anybody has to bring a non-BJP government, it is us who'll do so under Rahul Gandhi's leadership,” Kharge said.

Earlier, Gandhi said TRS boss and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has a direct line of contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi gives orders Rao over the phone.

“Whenever there's any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP & diverts attention from Opposition issues. The BJP and TRS work together. Your CM does drama before polls, but he is in direct line with PM Modi. The PM gives orders to your CM on phone,” Gandhi said.

Kharge, who reached Hyderabad earlier in the day, joined the foot march at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road where a meeting was held.

According to a PTI report, Gandhi, along with other leaders, party workers who had joined him from the Charminar where he unfurled the Mational flag, reached Necklace Road. Minutes later, Kharge joined him on stage and the two leaders hugged each other as supporters cheered on.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

