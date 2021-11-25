Kharge says Congress high command will look into Meghalaya ‘conspiracy’

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday termed the exit of 12 party legislators in Meghalaya and moving on to the Trinamool Congress as a conspiracy. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the party leadership, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, were looking into the matter.

“This is happening like a conspiracy. People of our party, especially our party president, Rahul Gandhi and others in the high command, are looking into it. They will take a decision,” Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As many as 12 Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, switched over to the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday making it the main opposition party in the hill state.

However, Kharge said despite all latest developments the Opposition would try and fight unitedly in Parliament against the Narendra Modi-led government.

“Fights have always taken place. No use commenting now. It is important to fight together in the arena of Parliament as Rahul Gandhi, in a core committee meeting of floor leaders, had said that parties may have different ideologies but our common goal is to fight the BJP,” the senior Congress functionary said.

“I'd like to say that we'll try to come together to defeat BJP in Parliament and fight against their ideology, regardless of the party or ideology we may belong to. We will continue to fight (against BJP) by meeting the people who have always been with us,” he added.

