Kharge vows to amend women bill if Congress comes to power

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party would amend the women’s reservation bill if it came to power at the Centre in 2024.

While supporting the bill in Parliament, the Congress demanded that it be implemented with immediate effect and a quota for women from Other Backward Classes (OBC) be included in it. “When our government comes in 2024, the first thing we will do is make amendments to the bill,” Kharge said, addressing a party rally in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not invite the then President Ram Nath Kovind for the foundation laying of the new Parliament building as he is “untouchable”. “If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,” Kharge said, alluding to the former president’s caste and attacking the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also cornered Modi, asking why he is “afraid” of a caste census.

While demanding a caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, “If we talk about giving participation to OBCs, then it cannot be done without a caste census. So, the prime minister talks about OBCs 24 hours a day. He talks about respecting OBCs. Then why is the prime minister afraid of a caste census?”.