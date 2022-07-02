Khattar writes to Shah for separate HC

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to Union minister Amit Shah reiterating the demand for establishment of a separate high court in Chandigarh. The CM has sought convening of a joint meeting of Haryana and Punjab under Shah’s chairmanship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a communication to Shah, Khattar said he is writing in the context of discussions in the conference of chief ministers and chief justices on April 30 this year.

“Haryana shares a common high court with Punjab and Chandigarh since its inception in 1966. At various times in the past, the Haryana government has been making requests for establishment of a separate high court at Chandigarh. The Haryana assembly has also passed resolutions in this regard on March 14, 2002, December 15, 2005 and May 4, 2017, for the establishment of a separate high court at Chandigarh,’’ the chief minister wrote on May 26.