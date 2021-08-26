Kids in Pithoragarh risk their lives, cross a swollen river to reach school

Children in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district are risking their lives nearly every day while crossing a swollen river in a rickety trolley ropeway to reach their schools on the other side of the river.

These school children from Gharuri village of Bangapani sub-division have no other choice but to use a makeshift trolley hung on the rope to cross river Gori, after the under-construction bridge was washed away in last year’s flash-floods.

“After schools were reopened earlier this month, our children have to go to school on a daily basis. The schools are situated in Bangapani and Baram towns across the swollen river. They use this temporary trolley hung on a rope to reach their schools. We know this is very dangerous but we have no other option,” said Harish Singh, a resident of Gharuri village.

Singh said after the under-construction bridge and permanent trolley over the river were washed away by floods last year, the students had to use this temporary trolley made by villagers over the river.

“This makeshift trolley is not safe. We remain worried about the children till they return from school every day,” said Ganesh Singh, another villager.

Dharchula MLA, Harish Dhami said he had for long been demanding the construction of a permanent bridge at Gharuri, as it would ensure that the children in the area don’t have to risk their lives by crossing the river in such a dangerous way. “The state government should take this matter seriously as otherwise, some untoward incident will take place,” said Dhami.

Vineeta, a class 9 student, who studies at a school in Bangapani, said they want to go to school and as such, they have to take the risk of crossing the river. “The other option is crossing the river by wading through it, which is more dangerous. So, we are using this temporary trolley on the rope to cross it,” she said.

When contacted, District Magistrate Pithoragarh Ashish Chauhan said he has been apprised of the seriousness of the situation in the area. “I have ordered PRD (Prantiya Rakshi Dal) jawans to keep guard at both ends of the temporary trolley for the safety of the students. We are also considering arranging classes for students in their respective villages till the bridge or permanent trolley is constructed over the river,” said Chauhan.