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Kids worry, parents feel the pressure too, both land up at ‘Cockroach’ protest: ‘Want a movement to trust’

Huge crowd gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday following a protest call by the Cockroach Janata Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke. 

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 09:16 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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A massive crowd gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday following a call for protest by the Cockroach Janata Party over recent exam lapses, including NEET, CBSE and CUET rows. Among the attendees of the protest were school students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents. Track live updates on CJP protests

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter during a protest over alleged irregularities in the country's major examinations in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

Many parents said concerns over the education system had brought them to the demonstration, news agency PTI reported. Many of the attendees showed concerns over recurring controversies around examinations, uncertainty over results and a lack of accountability from authorities.

What parents at the protest said

One of the parents at the protest was Nusrat Parveen, who attended with her three daughters. She was quoted as saying that has seen the pressure students face while preparing for competitive examinations.

"My children are worried about their future. As a parent, I feel that pressure too," she said.

Her daughters, Razda, a graduation student, and Iqra, who is in Class 11, said concerns over examinations and admissions have become a constant topic among students. "Education has become a way of earning money," Razda was quoted as saying.

A massive protest was held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, led the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Later, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest as well.

Dipke, who arrived in India on Saturday morning, threatened of a nationwide protest if education minister Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign.

Dharmendra Pradhan and the education department are facing flak over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was used for both evaluation and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examinations.

 
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