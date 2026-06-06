CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke arrives in India, Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar today

The minister and the education department are facing flak over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was used for both evaluation and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examinations.

The CJP earlier said that Abhijeet Dipke will seek permission from police before leading the protest at Jantar Mantar.

“We will seek cooperation from the police and ask for permission. Whatever processes are required within legal boundaries, we will follow them,” CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das said in a video posted on social media.

Sonam Wangchuk to join

The 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, who was held in detention for six months after his arrest in September during deadly protests demanding autonomy for the region, had earlier announced that he would join the protest.

“If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” he said earlier in a post on X.

In a video posted on the social media platform, he demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his concerns went far beyond the NEET paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process.

“Your reasons are the NEET and CBSE exams, but for me, it is a bigger issue. For the past four decades, I have tried to improve education in government schools in remote areas. When I don’t see anything changing, I feel disappointed and I feel the need to do something,” he said.

The rise of CJP

The outfit was initially formed as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites". Since then, it has evolved into an organised campaign and built a massive following online.

Its popularity has grown rapidly, driven by the slogan, "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth".

The party's Instagram account has crossed 22 million followers, more than double the Bharatiya Janata Party's 9 million followers on the platform and ahead of the Congress party's 13 million followers.

Ahead of the protest, the organisation announced three spokespersons as part of its efforts to widen its outreach.

In a post on X, the group founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would be its chief spokesperson. Political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, along with former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, represented the organisation before the public and the media.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

The 30-year-old founder of CJP hails from Maharashtra and earned his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune.

After completing his studies there, he moved to the United States to pursue higher education.

He recently completed a two-year master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

From 2020 to 2023, he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, where he was involved in social media management and election campaign activities.