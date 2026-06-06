CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke arrives in India, Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar today
Cockroach Janta Party CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led CJP has arrived in India to launch a protest at Jantar Mantar at 9 am. The protesters will demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in several exams.
- 9 Mins agoWhy did Cockroach Janta Party choose Jantar Mantar for protest?
- 22 Mins agoAbhijeet Dipke arrives in India
- 33 Mins agoSecurity stepped up across Delhi ahead of mega protest
- 41 Mins agoWho is Abhijeet Dipke?
- 50 Mins agoWhat Delhi Police said ahead of planned protest
- 55 Mins agoDid US inform about Abhijeet Dipke's ‘deportation’? Centre answers
- 59 Mins agoCockroach Janta Party's message ahead of key protest
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoSonam Wangchuk expected to join protest
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoCJP to seek police permission
- 1 Hr 36 Mins agoCockroach Janta Party's huge protest today
Cockroach Janta Party CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a large protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party has arrived in India to launch a mega protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today at 9 am....Read More
The minister and the education department are facing flak over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was used for both evaluation and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examinations.
The CJP earlier said that Abhijeet Dipke will seek permission from police before leading the protest at Jantar Mantar.
“We will seek cooperation from the police and ask for permission. Whatever processes are required within legal boundaries, we will follow them,” CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das said in a video posted on social media.
Sonam Wangchuk to join
The 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, who was held in detention for six months after his arrest in September during deadly protests demanding autonomy for the region, had earlier announced that he would join the protest.
“If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” he said earlier in a post on X.
In a video posted on the social media platform, he demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his concerns went far beyond the NEET paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's evaluation process.
“Your reasons are the NEET and CBSE exams, but for me, it is a bigger issue. For the past four decades, I have tried to improve education in government schools in remote areas. When I don’t see anything changing, I feel disappointed and I feel the need to do something,” he said.
The rise of CJP
The outfit was initially formed as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites". Since then, it has evolved into an organised campaign and built a massive following online.
Its popularity has grown rapidly, driven by the slogan, "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth".
The party's Instagram account has crossed 22 million followers, more than double the Bharatiya Janata Party's 9 million followers on the platform and ahead of the Congress party's 13 million followers.
Ahead of the protest, the organisation announced three spokespersons as part of its efforts to widen its outreach.
In a post on X, the group founded by Abhijeet Dipke said investigative journalist Saurav Das would be its chief spokesperson. Political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, along with former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, represented the organisation before the public and the media.
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
The 30-year-old founder of CJP hails from Maharashtra and earned his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune.
After completing his studies there, he moved to the United States to pursue higher education.
He recently completed a two-year master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.
From 2020 to 2023, he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, where he was involved in social media management and election campaign activities.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Why did Cockroach Janta Party choose Jantar Mantar for protest?
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Spokespersons for the group have said that Jantar Mantar is a natural site for such a gathering. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is expected to join the protest, has also called for peaceful participation and asked not to get violent or disrupt the cause.
“Jantar Mantar has historically been a site for peaceful dissent. We are confident that the police will give us permission,” spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said at a press meet on June 3. “To protest is our fundamental right by the Constitution,” chief spokesperson Saurav Das said.
Jantar Mantar in Delhi became a designated protest site in 1993, as per Frontline Magazine. Before that, large demonstrations in Delhi often took place at the Boat Club area near India Gate.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke arrives in India
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has landed in India, he announced in a post on X.
He also wrote, "Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga!”
“Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!”
The protest is scheduled to start at 9 am.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Security stepped up across Delhi
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials told news agency PTI.
More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, the report said.
Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.
Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, officials said.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The 30-year-old founder of CJP hails from Maharashtra and earned his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune.
After completing his studies there, he moved to the United States to pursue higher education.
He recently completed a two-year master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.
From 2020 to 2023, he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, where he was involved in social media management and election campaign activities.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: What Delhi Police said ahead of planned protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Delhi Police has not received any permission from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking permission for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, despite the deployment of more than 1,000 police personnel across New Delhi, an official said on Friday.
"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told PTI.
As per the police sources quoted in the report, authorities became aware of the planned protest mainly through social media posts and messages circulating online.
Police added that they are keeping a close watch on the situation and have begun initial security preparations in view of the proposed gathering.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Did US inform about Abhijeet Dipke's ‘deportation’? Centre answers
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest planned in Delhi, the government was asked a question on the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke's India arrival.
During a routine press conference on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked if the US authorities informed of Dipke's “deportation or misuse of visa”.
“Indian citizen Abhijeet Dipke is returning from America. Has the US government given any information about his deportation or any misuse of his visa?,” Jaiswal was asked at the presser.
In response, the MEA said they had no information to this end.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party's message ahead of key protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The protest is set to take place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi's Parliament Street area from 9 am on June 6.
As per a CJP advisory, participants have been asked to gather near the Parliament Street Police Station before proceeding to the protest venue.
The group has issued detailed protest guidelines:
Do’s
- Carry the national flag and a book.
- Record everything.
- Report any miscreant activity to police.
- Stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear caps.
Don’ts
- Avoid coming alone if possible.
- Do not engage with trolls or provocateurs.
- Do not show up hungry. “Revolution requires breakfast.”
- Offer flowers to police.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk expected to join protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk, the 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, who was held in detention for six months after his arrest in September during deadly protests demanding autonomy for the region, had earlier announced that he would join the protest if Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign by June 5.
“If not us, who? If not now, when? I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” he said earlier in a post on X.
Cockroach Janta Party Delhi protest LIVE: CJP to seek police permission
Cockroach Janta Party Delhi protest LIVE: The CJP said that Abhijeet Dipke, the party's founder, will seek permission from police before leading the protest at Jantar Mantar.
“We will seek cooperation from the police and ask for permission. Whatever processes are required within legal boundaries, we will follow them,” CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das said in a video posted on social media.
CJP Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party's huge protest today
CJP Delhi protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a large protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations.
In a video released on Instagram and X, Dipke called on supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students to join the protest in Delhi.
"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.