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Kin of labourers killed in Hulikal Ghat landslide to get 5 lakh each: Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah announced ₹5 lakh compensation for families of three labourers killed in a landslide at a Hosanagara road construction site.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a compensation of 5 lakh each for the families of three labourers who were killed in a landslide at a road construction site in Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk on Thursday.

ANI picture

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news that three workers lost their lives when soil collapsed during the construction of a road barrier at a bend in Hulikal Ghat, in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district. I pray that the souls of the deceased unfortunate workers attain eternal peace, and that their family members find the strength to bear this sorrow,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that he had spoken with district in-charge minister, Madhu Bangarappa and reviewed details of the incident.

The landslide occurred late afternoon at a hairpin bend in Hulikal Ghat, where workers were engaged in constructing a retaining wall. A mass of soil and rocks from the hillside collapsed onto the site, trapping seven workers.

Three labourers —Raghavendra (37) Raju (30) and Shabbir(40) —died on the spot after being buried under the debris.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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