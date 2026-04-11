Kin of labourers killed in Hulikal Ghat landslide to get 5 lakh each: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of three labourers who were killed in a landslide at a road construction site in Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk on Thursday.

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“I am deeply saddened to hear the news that three workers lost their lives when soil collapsed during the construction of a road barrier at a bend in Hulikal Ghat, in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district. I pray that the souls of the deceased unfortunate workers attain eternal peace, and that their family members find the strength to bear this sorrow,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that he had spoken with district in-charge minister, Madhu Bangarappa and reviewed details of the incident.

The landslide occurred late afternoon at a hairpin bend in Hulikal Ghat, where workers were engaged in constructing a retaining wall. A mass of soil and rocks from the hillside collapsed onto the site, trapping seven workers.

Three labourers —Raghavendra (37) Raju (30) and Shabbir(40) —died on the spot after being buried under the debris.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the stretch is known for steep curves and landslide-prone terrain, and the retaining wall was being built to improve safety for vehicles. A sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks from the upper slope may have triggered the landslip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the stretch is known for steep curves and landslide-prone terrain, and the retaining wall was being built to improve safety for vehicles. A sudden collapse of loose soil and rocks from the upper slope may have triggered the landslip. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether adequate safety measures were in place at the worksite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether adequate safety measures were in place at the worksite. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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