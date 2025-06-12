Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi
King Charles being updated on London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: Buckingham Palace

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 12, 2025 04:36 PM IST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the crash of the London-bound Air India flight, calling the scenes of the crash “devastating”.

Britain's King Charles is being kept updated about an Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad that reportedly had several British nationals on board, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Thursday.

Britain's King Charles III.(AFP file)
Britain's King Charles III.(AFP file)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed deep concern over the crash of the London-bound Air India flight, calling the scenes “devastating”. 

Also Follow | Ahmedabad plane crash live updates

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Starmer wrote: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

Air India said the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8 included 53 British nationals.

UK foreign minister David Lammy wrote on X that he was "deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad".

"My thoughts are with all those affected," he added. "The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support."

Conservative leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch called the news "heartbreaking".

The Air India plane crashed at 1:38 pm , just minutes after takeoff, with video footage showing the aircraft flying at low altitude before slamming into the ground and erupting into a ball of fire. Emergency crews have been rushed to the site, and a full-scale rescue operation is underway.

Officials are yet to confirm the total number of passengers or casualties. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
