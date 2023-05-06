Dhankhar wants diaspora to counter baseless narratives, hails judiciary's reach

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called on the Indian diaspora to continue countering baseless narratives against the country as its ambassador. Addressing a community reception in London, Dhankhar, who is in the UK on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, highlighted the growth strides by India and its success story as a "democracy functioning at an unmatched level".

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)

"The moment of glory for India has come and that moment is being reflected by the ground reality. The world is recognising it," said Dhankhar.

"Every one of you has to be a 24x7 ambassador of Bharat. India is now the hub of manufacturing activity for the globe. I would therefore appeal to all of you to contribute to the growth of the nation, for the rise in its reputation and ensure that untenable, ill-premised, unfounded, baseless narratives do not take strides in the public domain," he urged the gathering.

"No one is against honest assessment or criticism, that will always help us attain our goals. But malicious, pernicious orchestration is antithetical to good conscience. We must antidote it," he added.

The vice-president, who has been critical of the judiciary's alleged overreach, hailed its reach for the common man.

“From the apex court down the line, look around. The reach of the Indian judiciary for the common man has no parallel. Imagine how outstanding an achievement it is!” he said.

The Vice-President was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar at the interaction with community members, representing a range of Indian diaspora organisations at the reception organised by the Indian High Commission in London. Dhankhars will represent India at the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey and fly back to India soon after the ceremony at the conclusion of the short visit.

