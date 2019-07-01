Kiran Bedi blames politicians, officials for Tamil Nadu water crisis

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has stirred up a hornet’s nest by blaming ‘poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy’ for the unprecedented water crisis in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Her Sunday tweet has earned the wrath of the political class in the state with opposition DMK president MK Stalin, on Monday, demanding Bedi’s immediate recall and a public apology from her for insulting Tamils.

Posting pictures of dried up lakes with the caption, Chennai’s Day Zero, Bedi tweeted asking why the state capital had become the first city in the country to have run dry. And it was her answer that had created a controversy. She had squarely blamed the politicians and the bureaucracy.

AIADMK has condemned it, asking Bedi to focus on her duties and maintain dignity. DMK has gone on the offensive with Stalin himself leading the charge.

Bedi explained she had only said what the public felt about the situation in Tamil Nadu. “I have shared what the people think about the water crisis,” she said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 22:50 IST