Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband John Shaw passes away at 73

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband and former vice-chairman of the firm John Shaw passed away at a private hospital aged 73, in Bengaluru on Monday morning, according to an official statement. Shaw who was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time was cremated at the Wilson Garden Crematorium on Monday evening.

“With profound grief, we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw & former Vice Chairman of Biocon Ltd. today morning on Oct 24, 2022,” Kiran Shaw’s office said in a statement.

“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted.

A Scotsman and Indophile, John Shaw headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999 where he served as the vice chairman and non-executive director for over 22 years, before retiring in July 2021.

In 1998 Kiran Mazumdar married John Shaw. He also served as a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of several Biocon Group companies. He was also the former managing director of Viyella Group. Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his Master of Arts (MA) in history and political economy.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences. Entrepreneur and former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai wrote: “John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away. An extraordinary person, a thorough gentleman, warm, compassionate, always positive, always helpful, loved India, and helped build India! we will miss you, John! Om Shanthi @kiranshaw @narendramodi”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his grief in a tweet. “Saddened by the demise of Biocon’s Non-Executive Director John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” he said.

“John Shaw, who played an important role in the growth of Biocon, was a simple gentleman and a kind man. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant his family strength to bear the grief,” tweeted former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Congress leader Hariprasad BK said: “It is sad to learn about the demise of Mr John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd. My thoughts are with Madam Kiran Shaw & her family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”