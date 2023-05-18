Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry, Arjun Meghwal given independent charge as MoS

Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry, Arjun Meghwal given independent charge as MoS

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Rijiju has been handed the charge of the low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Narendra Modi government has effected a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet, shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry and replacing him with Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)

Rijiju, one of the high-profile ministers of the government overseeing a crucial ministry, has been handed the charge of the low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meghwal, a former IAS officer, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Meghwal will continue to hold charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture as a minister of state.

Following the mini-rejig, Rijiju has changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio.

Rijiju has recently been at crossroads with the judiciary for his contentious remarks over the last year. He questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and the division of powers between the executive and judiciary.

At various public platforms, Rijiju termed the collegium system “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
cabinet kiren rijiju law minister
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP