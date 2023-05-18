Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry, Arjun Meghwal given independent charge as MoS

The Narendra Modi government has effected a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet, shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry and replacing him with Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)

Rijiju, one of the high-profile ministers of the government overseeing a crucial ministry, has been handed the charge of the low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Meghwal, a former IAS officer, has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Meghwal will continue to hold charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture as a minister of state.

Following the mini-rejig, Rijiju has changed his Twitter bio to his newly appointed portfolio.

Rijiju has recently been at crossroads with the judiciary for his contentious remarks over the last year. He questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and the division of powers between the executive and judiciary.

At various public platforms, Rijiju termed the collegium system “opaque”, “alien to the Constitution” and the “only system in the world where judges appoint people known to them”.

