Kiren Rijiju takes holy Buddha relics to Mongolia in 'message of peace'| Video

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has left for Mongolia for an 11-day exposition of four holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India. The Relics will be displayed as part of celebrations of the Mongolian Buddh Purnima on Tuesday, a move that the government has said will "give a message of peace to the world". A video tweeted by Kiren Rijiju's Office late on Sunday showed the minister boarding an Indian Air Force plane from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, accompanied by a 25-member delegation.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant even in today’s time and will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity," the tweet read. The Relics are being taken in the same climate control case as has been kept presently at the National Museum. They will be received by the culture minister of Mongolia among other dignitaries.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant even in today’s time and will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity.” - Hon’ble Union Minister for Law & Justice Sh. @KirenRijiju as he leads the delegation on a historic milestone in #India & #Mongolia relations. pic.twitter.com/aY9DFRSsZA — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) June 13, 2022

The exposition of relics was permitted by the government following a request by the Mongolian government, a government release said.

The last time these relics were taken out of the country was in 2012 when their exposition was held in Sri Lanka and they were put on display at several locations across the island nation.

However, later guidelines were issued and the Holy Relics were placed under the ‘AA’ category of those Antiquities and Art Treasures that should not be ordinarily taken out of the country for exhibition, considering their delicate nature, according to the press statement.

However, this time, at the request of the Mongolian government, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy made a special exception and permitted the exposition of the Relics of Lord Buddha for 11 days at Batsagaan Temple inside Gandan Monastery in Mongolia.