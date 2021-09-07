Farmers march on Karnal mini-secretariat after talks with dist officials fail

Hundreds and thousands of farmers marched their way to the mini-secretariat in Haryana's Karnal on Tuesday evening, after the talks between their union leaders and the officials of the district administration failed.

The farmer leaders under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of unions protesting against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, had called a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnaal earlier in the day in protest against police lathicharge on protesters on an expressway in Karnal on August 28.

The farmer unions had demanded action against the officials, especially sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, involved in the lathicharge that saw several injured.

Last week, Haryana police personnel baton-charged a group of protesting farmers in Karnal. The incident drew flak from several quarters after videos of Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha ordering to “break the heads” of any protesters who "cross the barricades" went viral on social media.

The leaders of farmers unions from Haryana demanded registration of FIRs against Ayush Sinha and police personnel involved in the lathicharge, as well as financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for those injured in the incident.